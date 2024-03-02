Is Nikola Topic related to Nikola Jokic? Exploring the potential connection between the two hoopers

In Serbian basketball, the names Nikola Jokić and Nikola Topic have sparked curiosity among fans and analysts. While one is dominating the NBA with his towering presence and exceptional skills, the other is a rising prospect in the game because of his agility and finesse.

But beyond their shared nationality and first names, is there any deeper connection between these two?

Is Nikola Topic related to Nikola Jokić?

The answer is: No. Despite both being born in Serbia and sharing the same first name, they are not related.

Nikola Jokić, known as "the Joker", stands tall at 6-foot-11 and weighs 280 pounds. He is a dominant center for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA. On the other hand, Nikola Topic is 6-foot-6 and plays as a point guard for Crvena Zvezda in various European League.

Their background trajectory is also very different. Jokić was born in Sombor, whereas, Novi Sad, renowned for its rich basketball culture, is the birthplace of Topic.

Nikola Topic and Nikola Jokić: Comparing their attributes

Nikola Topic and Nikola Jokić, both represent a unique set of talent and skill on the court. While not related, these Serbian athletes have captured attention because of their remarkable contribution to the game. they play different positions and have different styles of play.

Jokić has dominated the court by averaging an impressive 20.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game across his career. His versatility allows him to excel on both ends of the court. He has a career field goal percentage of 55.6% and a free throw percentage of remarkable 82.1%.

On the other hand, Nikola Topic is projected as a top pick in the 2024 NBA draft, In the Adriatic League, Topic has showcased his offensive power, averaging 16.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Jokić choreographs the Nuggets offense from the post by utilizing his vision to create scoring opportunities, while Topic demonstrates elite passing skills as a point guard. Given Topic's potential, he is predicted to be a lottery pick in the upcoming draft. Predictions also say that he is best suited for the Washinton Wizards.

Do you think Nikola Topic will make it to a good NBA team in the 2024 draft? Let us know in the comments section.