"Is it ok to tiktok yet?": Bree Hall throws shade at Plies after rapper tells South Carolina hoopers to 'be in the gym'

Following the Elite Eight win over Duke, South Carolina guard Bree Hall posted a TikTok video in response to rapper Plies. He had told the Gamecocks players to stay off the social media platform after their Sweet 16 victory over Maryland.

Plies, who has a close relationship with South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley, expressed his concern about the team’s performance on X. This was after their 71-67 win over No. 4 Maryland to reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

"I better not see another damn Tik Tok video the rest of this weekend!!!!" Plies wrote in capital letters. "We need to be in the gym getting up shots!!! Time to lock in or we going home!! Enough of this shit!! It's all about advancing so i'll take it!!! But we better than this!! @GamecockWBB

It seemed as though the Gamecocks (34-3) needed the advice, as they required a big fourth quarter to record a 54-50 comeback victory over the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday.

Hall responded to Plies with a TikTok video after their latest win, celebrating her fourth straight Final Four appearance and fifth straight for the program.

In the comments section of the video, Hall wrote: "is it ok to tiktok yet?" Referring to the initial social media post from Plies.

Bree Hall throws shade at Plies after rapper tells South Carolina hoopers to "be in the gym". Credit: TikTok/Bree Hall

Hall had a low-key performance in the win over Duke, scoring three points in 33 minutes of action, while she also contributed three rebounds and two assists.

Bree Hall admits to potential meltdown in win over Duke

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional-Elite 8 South Carolina vs Duke - Source: Imagn

South Carolina led by two points heading into the final minutes of the game, before Hall gave away a foul, handing Duke an opportunity to tie the game. However, the Blue Devils missed the free throws, before also missing a 3-pointer before coach Staley called for a timeout.

The timeout proved favourable, as the Gamecocks went to get a free throw that Chloe Kitts netted to seal the victory.

However, Hall admitted after the game that it was the most tense few seconds.

"It was great because when I got that charge, our coach, Coach Mary (Wooley) came up to me and she was like, 'It's OK, you know, it's all right, you have to get the defensive stop,'"Hall said.

“And I was like, 'OK, let me just turn the page as quick as possible.' Cuz I was about to have a meltdown, I ain't gonna lie."

South Carolina will face the winner of the Elite Eight matchup between No. 1 Texas and No. 2 TCU on Monday.

