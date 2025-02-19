Is Paige Bueckers playing? Evaluating UConn star's availability vs Seton Hall (Feb 19)

Paige Bueckers has a healthy status going into Wednesday's matchup against the Seton Hall Pirates. She has no injuries listed, having played in the last 10 games for the No. 5 UConn Huskies. The confirmation of her playing in the contest will be known before the 7 p.m. ET tip-off.

Bueckers continues to affirm her growth as one of the best players in women's college basketball. With this season likely being her last, it presents a chance for her to end her collegiate career by helping the Huskies compete for the national championship.

How Paige Bueckers has performed for UConn this season

Paige Bueckers has been a standout performer for the UConn Huskies, being effective as a key scorer and playmaker for her squad.

This season, Bueckers is averaging 18.4 points, 4.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals. She has shooting splits of 52.6% overall and 41.6% from three, averaging 16 points per game in the month of February so far.

Her efforts have helped UConn boast a 24-3 overall record, staying perfect with a 14-0 display in Big East play. They produce 80.9 points on shooting splits on 50.4% overall and 38.3% from downtown, blowing out opponents by a margin of 28.6 points per game.

Aside from Bueckers, Sarah Strong comes next with 16.1 points, 8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Azzi Fudd puts up 13.4 points and two rebounds, while Ashlynn Shade contibutes with 8.1 points and 2.7 rebounds.

They take on a Seton Hall squad that is 18-7 on the season, winning 10 of 14 games in conference play. They put up 64.1 points on 39.3% shooting from the field and 27.5% from three, beating teams by a slim margin of 5.8 points per game.

Faith Masonius leads the way with 15.7 points and five rebounds, Jada Eads puts up 14.5 points and 4.2 rebounds, while Savannah Catalon provides 13.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 steals.

After this game, Paige Bueckers and the No. 5 Huskies will prepare for their next matchup, staying on the road. They face the Butler Bulldogs at the Hinkle Fieldhouse on Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

