Paige Bueckers and the UConn Lady Huskies face off with the top-ranked South Carolina Lady Lady Gamecocks at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday.

The Huskies will look for an upset that allows them to crack into the top 10, as they are ranked No. 11 in the nation. The game will be played at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Huskies have a 20-4 record, which has them comfortably atop the Big East. Especially impressive is their 12-0 conference record. Their closest competitor, Creighton, is a full two games behind them.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, will look to continue their perfect record, as they have a 22-0 record that has them top of the Southeastern Conference and the nation.

Is Paige Bueckers playing today vs. South Carolina?

Yes, Paige Bueckers remains a fixture in UConn's lineup, and there isn't any news regarding any injury of her.

However, she seems to have had a couple of close injury calls with her knee and neck in the last few weeks. In the last game against Seton Hall, she had a rather quiet game with only 13 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Paige Bueckers numbers this year: 2023-24 stats

Bueckers averages 20 points (23rd in the nation), 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Her field goal percentage is 54.5% ranks 40th in the nation. Her point average is a huge improvement from last season's 14.6 mark and is equal to her best season in 2020-21.

Her defensive performances are top-notch also, but she seems to think she doesn't get as much recognition as she should:

"I feel like I don't get a lot of credit on the defensive end," Bueckers said recently.

"For me, it's more off the ball than on the ball, just using my IQ and how I see the game. Deflecting things, seeing what other people's tendencies are, what the team's tendencies are and communicating that within the team."

Do you think Bueckers and the Huskies can pull off the upset?

