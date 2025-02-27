Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight? Exploring UConn star's availability vs Creighton (Feb 27)

Paige Bueckers is healthy and ready to take the court as No. 5 UConn hosts No. 22 Creighton on Thursday night in a Big East matchup. Bueckers and the Huskies come into this game with momentum, having dominated Butler on Saturday 86-47, led by her stellar 23-point performance.

Bueckers' status for the game should be confirmed closer to tipoff, which will be at 7 p.m. ET.

The Huskies (26-3, 16-0 Big East) have been nearly unstoppable at home, boasting an 11-1 record. When they win, they win big. UConn is 26-1 in games decided by at least 10 points. Their efficient offense shoots 51.0%, a significant 8.0 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Creighton allows opponents.

Creighton (23-4, 15-1) has been one of the top teams in the Big East this season, one game behind first-place UConn. The Bluejays are strong from beyond the arc, averaging 9.0 3-pointers per game, which is 2.5 more than UConn typically allows. Their rebounding game is led by Morgan Maly, who averages 5.9 per contest.

Paige Bueckers for UConn this season

For UConn, Paige Bueckers leads the charge, averaging 18.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Azzi Fudd has also been a key contributor, putting up 14.9 ppg over the last 10 matchups.

Creighton’s offense is fueled by Morgan Maly, who is averaging 17.7 points while shooting an impressive 45.6% from 3-point range. Lauren Jensen has been another consistent scorer, putting up 17.6 pg and 3.3 assists per game in her last 10 outings.

Both teams come into this contest with strong recent performances. Over the last 10 games, UConn is 9-1, averaging 85.2 ppg while holding opponents to 54.9. Creighton is also 9-1, averaging 73.9 ppg while allowing 62.8.

This will be the first meeting between these teams in conference play this season, and with both squads in top groove, fans can expect a high-energy battle on Thursday.

Following this challenge, Paige Bueckers and the Huskies will play Marquette (19-8, 11-5) on Sunday.

