Is Paige Bueckers playing tonight? Exploring UConn star's availability vs North Carolina (Nov. 15)

Paige Bueckers has a healthy status going into the matchup against North Carolina on Friday. She has no injuries listed, having played in No. 2 UConn's first two games against South Florida and Boston University. Barring any unfortunate injuries prior the 6 p.m. EST tipoff, she should play.

Bueckers is in the final season of her basketball career in college. After three seasons (missed the 2022-23 campaign due to injury), she averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game in 85 appearances.

This season, Paige Bueckers averages 17.5 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals on 73.7% shooting from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc.

She had a solid scoring display against USF on Sunday, putting up 22 points along with three rebounds and two steals on 9-of-10 shooting overall. In the season opener against Boston University on Nov. 7, she had 13 points alongside seven assists, five steals and four rebounds on 5-of-9 shooting.

Trending

Paige Bueckers is at the center of UConn's success

A lot of UConn's recent success can be attributed to Paige Bueckers, especially last season.

Bueckers had a brilliant comeback year in the 2023-24 campaign, putting up 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks in 39 games. She led the Huskies to a 33-6 record and the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, falling 71-69 to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the national semifinals.

Paige Bueckers' performances did not go unnoticed. She won the Big East Player of the Year award, earned the Big East Tournament MVP award and was named a first-team All-American by numerous media outlets.

UConn is in its 40th season under head coach Geno Auriemma. Since 2008, the Huskies reached the Final Four in 15 times and won six NCAA championships in that span. They are currently 1,115-162 with Auriemma at the helm, securing his legacy as one of the best coaches in college basketball history.

Following the game, No. 2 UConn will remain at home as it hosts Fairleigh Dickinson at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST.

