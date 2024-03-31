Is Raegan Beers playing today in the Elite Eight? Oregon State's forward status explored

Raegan Beers fractured her nose in a game against UCLA in February and was ruled out of action for a couple of games. She was listed day-to-day afterward by Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck, as the team rounded up the regular season.

"I'm hopeful but I don't know," Head coach Scott Rueck said when asked about Beers's status. "I haven't heard an update today. So, we're just hopeful. We want (Beers) to feel great and get back as soon as possible."

The forward has undoubtedly been an important member of the team this season and her absence was felt by the Beavers.

Raegan Beers' injury update

Raegan Beers returned to action on March 2nd during the Pac-12 Tournament and continued to play a crucial role for the Beavers. Nonetheless, she will be wearing a protective mask for the rest of the season.

She is expected to be in the lineup against South Carolina in the Elite Eight. Beers noted something interesting after her injury:

"I didn't realize how sensitive the nose was until I got hit there," Beers told Oregon Live.

Following her return to the Oregon State roster, Beers commented on the importance of her teammates in her recovery.

“I couldn’t do what I do without them out there,” Beers said. “March Madness is obviously a good time to show what we’re capable of as a group and how we’ve grown.”

What happened to Raegan Beers

Raegan Beers suffered an injury after receiving an elbow to the nose during Oregon State's victory over the Bruins on Feb. 16th, leading her to experience significant discomfort.

As a result, she was sidelined for four games, during which the Beavers incurred three losses, as she recovered from the impact of the blow. Nonetheless, she refused to blame UCLA’s Kiki Rice, who was inadvertently responsible for the incident.

“That’s just the move she always does. If you watch the playback, she always does that, kind of rips through and then shoots. My face just happened to be there …Hey, I made her miss.”

Raegan Beers' stats this season

Reagan Beers is averaging 17.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this season. Her performance earned her an All-American honor.

After playing against Notre Dame in the last game, she's expected to lead Oregon State out in the Elite Eight game against undefeated South Carolina on Sunday as they seek a place in the Final Four.