Is Tad Boyle retiring? Colorado basketball coach finally breaks silence on latest rumors

Tad Boyle's future at Colorado had been in doubt, with rumors circling about a potential retirement for the coach after the 2024-25 season. However, the Buffs coach has now broken the silence on the rumors to address his next move.

Ad

Is Tad Boyle retiring?

NCAA Basketball: Colorado HC Tad Boyle - Source: Imagn

On Saturday, Tad Boyle confirmed that he is returning to Colorado for the 2025-26 season, putting an end to rumors around his retirement.

Ad

Trending

"I am definitely coming back next year,” Boyle said to reporters.

Before Colorado's win over TCU in its regular-season finale on Saturday, Boyle said that he expects the Buffs to qualify for the NCAA Tournament every year.

“My expectations are the same every year,” Boyle said, via the Denver Gazette’s Tyler King.

“It’s not like I look at certain teams and say, ‘Oh, I expect these guys to win how many games.’ We expect to be in the top half of our league, we expect to be competing for a high seed in the conference tournament and the NCAA Tournament."

Ad

He added:

"Those expectations don’t change based on who we have. Some teams can meet those and some teams can’t. This team’s not come close to meeting them.”

This season, Colorado (12-19, 3-17 Big 12) had a rather horrendous regular season. It ended with the fewest wins the team recorded in a season under Boyle's leadership, which further led to questions about whether the coach will return to the program next season.

Ad

The Buffs have got the No. 16 seed for the Big 12 Tournament. They will begin their conference tournament run against the ninth-seeded TCU on Saturday.

Boyle is in his 15th season as Colorado coach. He was appointed by the team in 2010 and led the Buffs to the Pac-12 Tournament title in 2012 when the program played in that conference.

At the time of writing, Boyle has a 310–202 record at Colorado. He has the most wins among any coach in Buffs history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place