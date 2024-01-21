Is Terrence Shannon Jr. playing today vs Rutgers? Illinois Fighting Illini Guard status explored

Illinois Fighting Illini star guard senior Terrence Shannon Jr. has been away from the team due to a suspension that was issued late last month. However, one major step in the right direction is that he has been officially reinstated at the university, per the team.

"Terrence Shannon Jr. has been reinstated to full status as a university student-athlete and will be available for basketball practice and competition. We will continue to review the court order and monitor the case." h/t Fox News

Is Terrence Shannon Jr. playing today vs Rutgers?

Yes. Head coach Brad Underwood confirmed on Saturday that Terrence Shannon Jr. is ready to make his comeback for Illinois on Sunday after sitting out six games due to a suspension.

But don’t expect him to be a major factor against Rutgers, as he still needs to work on his conditioning and chemistry with his teammates. Shannon Jr. will come off the bench, as Underwood wants to ease him back into the rotation.

Shannon Jr. has proven that he can be one of the best players in the nation. In 11 games before the suspension, he averaged 21.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.0 steals in 33.0 minutes. He shot 51.4% from the floor, including 40.8% from behind the three-point line.

What happened to cause Terrence Shannon Jr. to be suspended?

Terrence Shannon Jr. was suspended after he was charged with rape in Kansas. The alleged incident took place back in September after attending the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Kansas Jayhawks football game. He was not part of the traveling party or had any ties to the University of Illinois during the trip.

Shannon resumed his training with the basketball team on Friday after the university lifted his suspension. He is also eligible to play in the upcoming game against Rutgers. He expressed his gratitude on X and said:

"I am grateful for the opportunity to re-join my teammates and get back to work."