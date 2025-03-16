Ninth-ranked Texas Tech wrapped up the regular season season, securing a second seed in the Big 12 Tournament for the third time in program history. The Red Raiders’ performance included the most Big 12 wins and road victories (eight) in a single season.

The Red Raiders were picked seventh in the preseason poll.

Now, with Selection Sunday approaching, here is the scenario for Texas Tech in March Madness.

Is Texas Tech out of March Madness 2025?

Texas Tech (25-8) remains in a strong position to secure a spot in March Madness.

The predictive rankings from KenPom, Bart Torvik and the NCAA’s NET system suggest that Texas Tech is positioned to be among the top 10-12 seeds in the tournament field.

The Red Raiders (25-8) have a current NCAA NET ranking of No. 7, with a 9-5 record in Quadrant 1 games, 4-3 in Quadrant 2 and 6-0 in both Quad 3 and 4 games.

According to recent notes from a selection committee teleconference, Texas Tech has also gained an edge over Kentucky for the final No. 2 seed.

Texas Tech's NCAA Tournament projections

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projects Texas Tech as a No. 3 seed in the West Region, facing No. 14 seed Utah Valley in Wichita.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm also projects Texas Tech as a No. 3 seed, taking on Utah Valley in Wichita, but places them in the South Region instead.

BetMGM gives Texas Tech +4000 odds to win the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

How did Texas Tech perform in the Big 12 Tournament?

No. 9 Texas Tech's run ended with an 86-80 loss to Arizona in the semifinal of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday.

The Red Raiders have reached the semifinals eight times, but have yet to win a Big 12 Tournament title.

Grant McCasland's March Madness record

Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland has a career record of 203-96 across nine seasons, going 48-19 at Texas Tech.

McCasland has led teams to the NCAA Tournament twice. Although he has yet to reach a Final Four, his teams have won two regular-season conference titles and one tournament championship.

McCasland aims to lead Texas Tech to a deep March Madness run, adding to his growing legacy.

