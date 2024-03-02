Is Tyler Kolek playing today vs Creighton? Looking at Marquette guard's status ahead of Bluejays matchup

Again, Tyler Kolek is the talisman for the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (22-6, 13-4 in conference) this season. However, the guard picked up an oblique injury during Wednesday's game against the Providence Friars.

Now, fans are curious whether Kolek will suit up to feature in Marquette's crunch clash against the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays (21-8, 12-6 in conference) on Saturday.

Is Tyler Kolek playing today vs. Creighton?

As per multiple reports, Tyler Kolek is ruled out for today's game against Creighton. The guard will not play due to the oblique injury suffered against Providence.

Per reports, Kolek picked up his injury before the 16-minute mark of the second half. Not too long after that, he exited the game, finishing with 12 points in 18 minutes.

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, Golden Eagles coach Shaka Smart provided an update on Tyler Kolek's injury:

"He (Kolek) spent a lot of time today with our training staff and our doctors. He's still being evaluated."

"He did injure a muscle in his oblique. I don't really have a timetable on exactly when he'll get back. He didn't do anything today, practice-wise. But Tyler's a guy, I promise you this, as soon as he's available and he's physically capable of coming back, he will be back."

Nonetheless, Marquette will hope Kolek's injury is not a major concern with March Madness just around the corner. The senior is averaging 15 points, 7.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds across 28 games this season.

How to watch Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Creighton Bluejays? TV schedule and live stream details

The Marquette Golden Eagles and Creighton Bluejays game on Saturday, March 2 will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans in Milwaukee can catch the game on Channel 6.

Game: Marquette Golden Eagles vs Creighton Bluejays

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

TV: FOX (Channel 6 in Milwaukee)

Live Stream: FuboTV