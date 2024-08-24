Is UConn joining the Big 12? CFB insider provides insight on potential conference realignment saga

Conference realignment continues to make headlines and the UConn Huskies to the Big 12 Conference is one rumor that has been circulating over the last year. The rumors fizzled out last year as Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark publicly talked about them or Gonzaga not joining with the quartet of Pac-12 teams.

"We had conversations with UConn and Gonzaga, and unfortunately, things didn't work out. Only because the dream scenario unfolded for us (adding Arizon, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah), so those conversations are no longer." h/t Action Network

But is UConn joining the Big 12 Conference going to happen as things continue to gain steam? Let's take a look at the most recent rumors.

Is UConn joining the Big 12?

According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the Big 12 Conference is considering adding the UConn Huskies to the conference. However, things are going to be a bit different as the college basketball and Olympic sports would be able to join as soon as the 2026 season but the football program would not be able to join until 2031.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has been enamored with getting into the Northeast media market and is going to be making a presentation for the Big 12 presidents, who would have to approve any programs joining. One thing that the Big 12 Conference has not been afraid to do is expand and this could be something that could be intriguing.

The UConn Huskies could easily join the Big 12 Conference and be lumped in with the Atlantic Coast Conference teams, if they are going to be able to leave the conference without a massive $574 million exit fee. This is something that both sides seemingly are interested in as the Big 12 Conference would provide more money than what the Big East Conference does for basketball and being an independent college football program pays out.

At the end of the day, the decision is going to be up to the Big 12 presidents and if things continue to shift the way college sports are, expect a move to be made. The Big 12 Conference is trying to step up and be on par with the Big Ten and SEC have in their leagues and adding UConn and becoming a truly national conference could do just that.

