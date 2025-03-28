Is UConn still in March Madness? Exploring Huskies’ status after Florida game

The UConn Huskies put up a valiant effort against the Florida Gators in the second round of March Madness, losing 77-75 to the No. 1 seed. However, there are no consolation prizes in March Madness, and as a result, despite their strong performance, the Huskies were eliminated from March Madness in the second round.

Ad

Is UConn still in March Madness?

No, UConn is no longer in the March Madness Tournament. No. 8 UConn won its first-round matchup against No. 9 Oklahoma 67-59, but that was the team's last victory of the season.

It had a challenging second-round matchup against No. 1 Florida. Although the Huskies kept things close and nearly pulled off the upset, they ultimately lost 77-75, thus eliminating them from the tournament.

Ad

Trending

Looking at odds to win the national championship

The top five favorites to win the title according to FanDuel are as follows.

Duke Blue Devils (+170) Florida Gators (+310) Auburn Tigers (+550) Houston Cougars (+600) Alabama Crimson Tide (+1200)

While the Huskies were eliminated from the men's tournament, fans can still tune in to watch the women's team. The Huskies are a No. 2 seed in the women's tournament and are set to take on No. 3 Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

Ad

UConn March Madness History

The Huskies have been one of the most dominant college basketball teams in recent years. They won both the 2023 and 2024 national championships. The Huskies have been a formidable college basketball program for many seasons, making 38 appearances in the tournament dating back to 1951.

The Huskies have won the national championship six times, tying them with North Carolina as the third-most-winning college basketball program, behind UCLA (11) and Kentucky (8). The Huskies won in 1999, 2004, 2011, 2014, 2023 and 2024.

Ad

An impressive stat with the Huskies is that they have won the championship when they reach the Final Four all but one time. The Huskies have reached the Final Four seven times and only did not go on to win the title in 2009.

This season, the Huskies bowed out in the Round of 32. This was their 22nd appearance in the Round of 32. Before their two championship wins in 2023 and 2024, the Huskies had not reached the Round of 32 since 2016.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here