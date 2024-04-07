Is the women's NCAA championship game on ABC? All you need to know about the Iowa vs South Carolina showdown

The women's NCAA national championship game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the South Carolina Gamecocks takes place on Sunday in Cleveland.

The game is expected to be a close affair between the undefeated Gamecocks and the Hawkeyes.

Is the women's NCAA national championship game on ABC?

The game between Iowa and South Carolina will be broadcast by ABC, and it starts at 3 p.m. ET.

Most of the women's tournaments have been broadcasted by ESPN, which recently signed a deal worth $65 million for the rights to broadcast the women's March Madness tournament.

While ESPN has the right to broadcast the tournament, ABC broadcasts the national championship game. This is because ABC is owned by the same company that owns ESPN, and as ABC is available for free, putting the game on this network will allow as many people as possible to watch the game.

Where can the women's NCAA Championship game be streamed?

For those who want to watch the game but cannot access ABC or are located outside the United States or in a country whose native broadcasters are not showing the game, there are a range of streaming options available.

One of these options is ESPN Player, which is owned by the same company that owns ABC.

Additionally, fans will have the option to use other streaming services that, like ESPN Player, will require a paid subscription. Some of these services are Fubo TV, Direct TV and Hulu TV. They all have both ESPN and ABC available to subscribers.

However, it is worth bearing in mind that some of these services may not be available outside the United States, so a VPN will be required for fans to access these services.

For fans who only want to watch the Hawkeyes vs Gamecocks game in the women's NCAA tournament, there is a service available that will not cost fans.

YouTube TV offers a free trial for fans to stream the women's national championship game without having to subscribe to a paid contract. However, like with the streaming services above, YouTube TV may also require a VPN to access if the user is not from the United States.

