Is Zach Edey playing today vs Michigan? Purdue center's status explored ahead of Wolverines matchup

The third-ranked Purdue Boilermakers are getting ready to host the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon, and one of the keys for the Boilermakers is center Zach Edey. He continues to be one of the most dominant players in the nation, as he is second in points (23.3) and third in rebounds (11.7). But will he be playing in today's game?

Is Zach Edey playing today?

Edey will do the same thing every game day: suit up and play. He is not appearing on the injury report and has played in all 27 contests for the Purdue Boilermakers this season. Edey is a matchup nightmare, as opposing defenses do not typically have the size and skill to stop the 7-foot-4, 300-pound center from doing whatever he wants down low.

It is not like he is just a big man; he has some of the best skills for someone that size, which we have also seen. It will be intriguing to see if he can transition his game to the NBA, but for now, he will be on the floor today.

Also Read: "They gave me a chance": Zach Edey relays gratitude towards Purdue nation for one last time ahead of 2024 March Madness

Zach Edey's stats last game

Edey has been one of the most dominant college basketball players we have seen in the last few years. In the most recent game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, he had another strong performance: he finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, one steal, one assist and one block.

Edey shot incredibly well, missing only one of his eight shots and making all 11 free-throw attempts.

How to watch Purdue vs. Michigan basketball game?

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines will play at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan. However, if you cannot physically attend the game, there are other ways to watch.

The showdown will be airing on linear television on CBS. It will also be available for streaming with Paramount+, YouTube TV and Fubo, so if you have any of those ways to watch the contest, you can see all the action.

Also Read: Purdue Basketball Schedule Released: How do the Boilermakers stack up in the wake of Zach Edey's return?