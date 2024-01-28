Isaiah Collier injury: Exploring USC guard's recent medical setback

USC’s season was no better after Isaiah Collier got injured in the game against Washington State early in January. The star guard has been one of the most important players for the team this season despite the Trojans' struggle. His injury comes as a setback.

Collier is a projected lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft and started the season as the favorite to be selected first overall. However, his performance with the struggling USC has placed doubt on some. Still, he remains a coveted pick among NBA franchises.

Isaiah Collier's injury update

Following the injury against Washington State earlier in the month, USC announced that Isaiah Collier will be out for four to six weeks. The point guard will miss a significant part of the conference schedule, which could worsen the struggling performance of the team.

Collier has been performing impressively despite USC's struggles this season. He averages 15.4 points per game with a shooting accuracy of 50.6%. Additionally, he leads the team in assists, contributing 66 assists to date, maintaining his status as a lottery pick.

What happened to Isaiah Collier?

Isaiah Collier suffered a hand injury in the game against Washington State on January 10. The star point guard left the game against the Cougars after the second half began and could not return. This notably contributed to USC's loss in the matchup.

With Collier out for a few weeks, freshman guard Bronny James has garnered more playing time for the Trojans. Before Collier's injury, James was the first guard off the bench. His role has notably expanded in the team since Collier's absence from the lineup.

When will Isaiah Collier return?

With a sideline period of four to six weeks in projection, Collier is expected to return to action in late February or early March. The guard will miss a stretch of the Trojans’ conference schedule and, considering USC's form, likely not play in the NCAA Tournament.

A return to action this season will see Collier use the opportunity to improve his chances in the 2024 NBA Draft. With his talent and performance this season, he is widely expected to remain a lottery draft pick.