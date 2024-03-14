Isaiah Collier stats: How did the USC guard perform against Washington?

Isaiah Collier has been a vital part of the USC Trojans' game plan this season. Despite the team struggling to a 15-17 record, the true freshman guard, who joined the program as a five-star and the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, thrived over 25 games, which included 24 starts. The only game he didn't start was the game in which he returned from injury in February.

Entering the Pac-12 Tournament, he has averaged 16.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 48.8% from the field, 32.9% from 3-point range and 67.8% from the free-throw line. While he has played well, the Trojans appear unlikely to reach the NCAA Tournament, barring a miracle in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Take a look at how Collier performed in the first game of postseason play.

How did Isaiah Collier perform against the Washington Huskies?

Isaiah Collier once again got the start for the USC Trojans, playing a key role in the No. 9 seed defeating the No. 8-seeded Washington Huskies 80-74 on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Collier finished with 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes.

While he turned the ball over four times, Collier shot 4 of 6, 1 of 1 from 3-point range and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Trojans advanced to the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals as they extended their season-best winning streak, which also began against the Huskies, to four games.

After trailing by as many as nine points in the first half, USC entered halftime down 42-37. The game remained back and forth for the first 12 minutes of the second half, with the Trojans trailing 59-54 with eight minutes to go before uncorking a 10-0 run.

While Washington evened the score at 65-65, USC ended the game on a 15-9 run to secure a matchup with the No. 1-seeded and sixth-ranked Arizona Wildcats. The Trojans shocked the then-No. 5 Wildcats (24-7) in the regular season finale on Saturday, defeating them 78-65.

They will need Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis to continue their strong play on Thursday to extend their season. Ellis finished with 25 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 9 of 15, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range on Wednesday.