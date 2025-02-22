"It doesn't bother me": Tom Izzo gets hilariously real on 'spoiling' Michigan's Vlad Goldin's proposal after 75-62 loss

Michigan State University basketball coach Tom Izzo has reacted to his team potentially “spoiling” the marriage proposal of Michigan Wolverines’ Vlad Goldin with their win.

The 70-year-old stood on business when asked on ESPN's "College GameDay" if he felt bad about spoiling the moment for the towering Russian by beating the Wolverines.

“It doesn’t bother me. I wish him and her all the luck in the world but no, that doesn’t work here. I hope he has a great marriage and 70 years of togetherness, but right now, I’m just going to worry about winning a game,” he said.

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Basketball Media Days - Source: Imagn

Goldin popped the question to his now fiancé, Camryn Vogler, after the game, on the court of an empty Crisler Center.

The engaged couple are rumored to have met at Florida Atlantic. Vogler was a former volleyball player at Florida, at a time when Goldin was also on the school’s basketball roster.

The big man played at Florida for three seasons, between 2021 to 2024, under Dusty May. However, he made the switch to Michigan in 2024, withdrawing from the NBA draft process, to join May in Ann Arbor.

Goldin has averaged a team-high 15.9 points per game in his first season with the Wolverines, while also has 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 63.9% from the field.

Goldin’s big night overshadowed by Wolverines' defeat despite standout performance

The 7-foot-1 center produced a stellar individual performance on the night, scoring a team-high 21 points, while producing five assists. However, it was not enough as the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines lost to No. 14 Michigan State 75-62.

The defeat saw the Wolverines drop beneath the Spartans in the conference standings, while they are also behind their rivals in the race for the regular-season title.

Michigan, who are now 20-6 overall and 12-3 in the Big Ten play, will visit their rivals in the final regular-season game, looking to exact revenge.

However, their next game will be against Nebraska on Tuesday, with the Wolverines looking to bounce back and keep their Big Ten title hopes alive.

