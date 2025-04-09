"It came out very, very, very grudgingly": Geno Auriemma on trying to make Paige Bueckers say "I love you" in emotional hug after UConn's title win

Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma shared an emotional embrace just before the final whistle of UConn's 82-59 win over South Carolina in the national title game on Sunday. When Bueckers left the court for the final time in a Huskies jersey, she shared a long and moving hug with Auriemma while bursting into tears.
In his postgame interview, Auriemma revealed he said "I love you" to Bueckers during their hug. On Monday, the UConn coach appeared on "TODAY" and discussed the special moment he shared with Bueckers when she left the court.
"You know, sometimes we come to this event, the Final Four, and I know that we just go out and play our A-game, and we're gonna win," Auriemma said (1:32). "And it's so nerve-wracking, don't get me wrong, but I just felt we were so dominant in those years. [But] this time, for whatever reason, I just didn't know if we had it in us. But these last four games we played, I mean, we beat three No. 1 seeds. It just felt like a rolling wave that we were riding.
"And does the championship feel different? Yeah, it feels different because of the people who were involved in winning it. And it was evident when Paige came off the floor, and it was a moment of, 'Man, this kid has been through a lot.' Starting school during the pandemic, playing in the bubble, knee injuries, missing a whole year, and now, here she is, going out the way every kid that picks up a basketball wishes their career could end, winning the national championship.
"It was a very emotional moment, and I tried to get her to say 'I love you,' but it came out very, very, very grudgingly."
In her final collegiate game, Paige Bueckers scored 17 points, six rebounds and three assists. She committed to UConn in 2020 and is regarded as one of the greatest players to have played for the program.
Now, Bueckers will prepare herself for the pro league after working with the legendary Auriemma throughout her collegiate career.
Meanwhile, Auriemma will be preparing for life without Bueckers next season when he chases a 13th national title.
Paige Bueckers set to be No. 1 pick at 2025 WNBA draft
Paige Bueckers was already projected as the No. 1 pick at the WNBA draft before UConn's final against South Carolina on Sunday. However, winning the national championship cemented her spot as a top pick in this year's draft.
The Dallas Wings hold the No. 1 selection this year, and all signs point to the team drafting Bueckers, who won three Big East Player of the Year awards at UConn.
