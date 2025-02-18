LSU Tigers guard Aneesah Morrow is having a stellar senior campaign thus far and is currently averaging a dominant double-double of 18.1 points, 14.4 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.4 assists per contest. Her performance has led the Kim Mulkey-coached squad to a 10-2 SEC record, and a 25-2 overall record.

Ad

On an episode of her teammate Flau'jae Johnson's Best of Both Worlds podcast which was released on Thursday, Morrow spoke about her future as her college career nears its end.

"Looking at the draft, the mock draft and stuff thus far, seeing like where you fall, I kind of pay no attention to that," Morrow said. "You really can't. Honestly, it can be discouraging sometimes when you feel like, 'Oh, dang, I'm doing all this work, and you have some people above or I'm falling this low.' But, it doesn't really matter, I feel like, it's all about the best fit for you."

Ad

Trending

"I don't want to go into the W just to sit down on the bench," Morrow said "It's not really one (city) specifically that I'm like, 'Okay, I want to go here. And, if I don't go here, I don't know,'" she said.

Speaking about wanting to play a major role for her team in the WNBA she added:

Ad

"I want to go somewhere where I would be able to play and be a sponge. But, I don't want to go into the W just to sit down on the bench. I want to be able to play. I want to be able to win some games. I want to be around some of the best players."

Ad

Ad

Aneesah Morrow posts her fourth 20-rebound outing of the season against Longhorns on Sunday

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite a heartbreaking 65-58 defeat to the second-ranked Texas Longhorns in away territory, Aneesah Morrow still shone as she dropped a monster double-double of 15 points, 20 rebounds, two assists and three steals in 37 minutes of action.

This performance was the senior guard's fourth 20-rebound outing of the campaign and she leads the rebounding charts nationally having recorded 389 rebounds so far. Morrow and the rest of the LSU Tigers will take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here