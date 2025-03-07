“It was so cool, great suit”: Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird adore Paige Bueckers’ “high level styling” for GQ Hype magazine

Paige Bueckers was featured on the cover of the GQ Hype magazine and former UConn great Sue Bird shared her thoughts on the looks. On Thursday's episode of her "A Touch More: The Podcast," Bird and her partner, Megan Rapinoe, praised Bueckers for her bold fashion.

The cover for the issue featured the UConn guard in a beige suit with a white shirt and red tie with yellow stripes.

Commenting on this, Rapinoe said (1:01:39):

"I loved all of them. I loved every single one of them. The cover was dope. It was so cool, great suit."

"Great suit," Bird agreed.

Rapinoe further broke down the clothing choices and the importance of its context within women's sports.

"Just very classic YSL," she said. "I loved how high level the styling was. This is very Paige, but also stuff that we haven't seen from her. ... It's just like fun and cool and I see this and I just can't help but think about like the entire context of women's sports and why it is so important to have a shoot like this to be a part of that culture."

According to Rapinoe, Bueckers successfully combined a tomboy look while still opting for clothing that may be named more feminine, like crop tops.

"I just think it's giving a lot of what women's sports really is in a really authentic way," she said. "I love that about Paige anyway, she always is like just bringing exactly what she wants to bring in a really fun, cool stylish way and the interview was great.

"I would like to see more of this with female athletes like giving us more range to be stylish and to whether it's like sometimes I feel like it's only like super sexy or super tomboy and I'm like let's get all in the middle and like mash it up to to what's cool and what looks great well."

Sue Bird believes Paige Bueckers' GQ shoot is empowering for women's sports

Sue Bird also added her thoughts, sharing how female athletes often had to fit inside boxes but have recently begun stepping out, blending together different aspects of their fashion choices, with Paige Bueckers giving it a big push.

"It started a couple of years ago but this shoot really marks a player being like, 'Nah I want to like be all over that spectrum in my own way to showcase myself,'" she said. "So it's really empowering I think when I look at these photos."

Bueckers is playing her final season with the UConn Huskies, with an aim to end the championship drought this April.

