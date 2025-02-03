"It was very emotional for our team": Geno Auriemma opens up on UConn's special bond with 13 year old Abby who died after battle with cancer

UConn coach Geno Auriemma spoke about the special bond the team had with Abigail Leah "Abby" Zittoun, the 13-year-old Huskies fan who died of cancer last October. The team played in Abby’s honor on Sunday, when they took on the Butler Bulldogs.

After the 101-59 win, Auriemma spoke about Abby's impact on his team during his chat with the media.

"Abby became more than just a symbol of what we're doing. She became an inspiration to us all," Auriemma said (5:12). "When the team went to her (funeral) services, we literally could not practice that day or the next day. It was very, very emotional for our team.

"We tend to look at our players like adults or young adults, but at heart they’re kids and when they see another kid like them going through what Abby was going through, it certainly leaves a lasting impression on you and makes you a better person."

Abby's battle with cancer began at the age of six. While receiving treatment at Connecticut Children's Hospital, she attended one of Geno Auriemma’s charity golf events that brought her in contact with the Huskies. UConn first invited Abby to an open practice in 2021, and she quickly became a cherished member of the Huskies family.

In her memory, the Huskies players, including Paige Bueckers, wore custom warmup shirts with 'Love, Abby' on them before the game.

Feb. 2 is commemorated as Play4Kay Pink Out Day, a yearly event to raise funds and awareness for women's cancer research. The crowd at XL Center joined in and sported various shades of pink.

Geno Auriemma's UConn Huskies present a $10,000 check to Abby's parents

During a timeout at Sunday's game, Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies presented a $10,000 donation to Abby's parents, Dan and Gwen, for the Abigail Zittoun Family Foundation.

Over the years, the Huskies players have visited Abby in the hospital and kept in touch with her. Besides, she had also been to several UConn games, practices, and events.

"Abby never wanted it to be public, they were her family," her mother Gwen Zittoun said. "Family to her was beautiful, private, special. Abby didn’t like the spotlight, but for us, for UConn, to be able to share her story is so important."

The Huskies also revealed that they had designed a special purple jersey, Abby’s favorite color, and decorated it with hearts she drew, which will be sold at the team's NIL store to raise funds for the foundation.

"Honoring a friend of @uconnwbb 💜," the team posted on social media.

With the win over Butler, Geno Auriemma's UConn continues to extend its dominance over the Big East conference with a 12-0 run and a 21-2 overall record.

