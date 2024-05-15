“It feels like the first day of school!” - Jan Jensen reflects on the transition as Lisa Bulder passes the torch to new Iowa HC

Jan Jensen officially resumed her new office on Wednesday as Lisa Bluder passed the torch. Jensen was named the head coach of the Iowa women's basketball on Monday after 24 years as an assistant at the program under her predecessor and former coach at Drake.

Jensen also spoke to the media for the first time on Wednesday following his announcement as the new head coach of the Hawkeyes. The day was undoubtedly a significant one in her career, and she made this evident in her press conference session. She was quoted saying:

“It feels like the first day of school,” Jensen said.

Expand Tweet

Jan Jensen to initiate a rebuild at Iowa

Iowa witnessed the exit of a couple of seniors following the conclusion of the previous season. These include Caitlin Clark, Molly Davis and Gabbie Marshall. Ahead of next season, it's going to be a rebuild for Jan Jensen as the team transitions to a new era.

“It's going to be rebuilding in the sense that you graduated tremendous seniors. Certainly, a generational player like Caitlin (Clark),” Jensen said while commenting on Iowa’s future.

"There will be fans that, you know, were Caitlin fans, but I really believe that a lot of people came for Caitlin but they stayed for Hannah (Stuelke). They stayed for Syd (Affolter). They certainly stayed for Kate (Martin) and Gabbie (Marshall)."

Many are already anticipating what a new-look Iowa will look like in the upcoming season, especially now that it will be under a new coach. Nonetheless, the Hawkeyes roster has a lot of talent to keep on winning.

Reward for years of loyalty to the program

Jan Jensen has been at Iowa for nearly two and half decades, working under Lisa Bluder.

While she had a host of head coaching offers that would take her away from the Hawkeyes, she stayed on. The strong loyalty to the program has finally been rewarded with her new role.

"There's been, you know, double-digit opportunities (to leave) ... I'd say there's been two, maybe three, where I was like, 'Kinda, maybe that's the one. Maybe I should go,'” Jensen said.

"I know this (coaching situation) doesn't work out often. You can take this risk and stay and stay and stay, and then you just don't get the opportunity. That's why I'm so grateful to Beth (Gotz) and our President (Barbara J.) Wilson."

Jan Jensen takes over at a time when the expectation on the Iowa women's basketball team has increased sporadically. The Hawkeyes appeared in the last two NCAA Tournament national championship games, and many are anticipating to see their performances following the exit of Caitlin Clark.