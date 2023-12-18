Michigan coach Juwan Howard is back coaching the Wolverines after undergoing heart surgery before the season and proclaimed his devotion to his team following their 83-66 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

As quoted by Blue By Ninety's C.J. Mangum, the former Wolverine star cherished being back coaching his alma mater after the health setback.

"It felt like I was never gone. ..I just love Maize and Blue," Howard said, according to Mangum's tweet.

Battling health issues, Howard harbored uncertainty regarding his coaching future. As quoted by The Athletic's Austin Meek, an emotional Howard said he pondered whether another coaching opportunity would come his way. Now back healthy and active on the sidelines, Howard cherished his long-awaited return.

"To be there yelling and shouting, calling timeouts, drawing up plays ... I remember the times I was sitting in my hospital room thinking, 'Would I ever have that opportunity again?'" Howard said.

Howard required an aortic aneurysm resection and valve repair on Sept. 15 after a routine offseason medical exam uncovered the concerning conditions, prompting the scheduled surgery.

Although the Wolverines (6-5) have struggled to find continuity, having not won consecutive games since Nov. 13, Saturday's triumph marked an important first step.

Wolverines fans now hope that Howard's return can instill new energy, as Michigan looks to build momentum after finally stringing together back-to-back victories.

Juwan Howard was involved in verbal altercation with Michigan's strength and conditioning coach

Last week, reports surfaced that Michigan coach Juwan Howard was involved in a heated altercation with strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson.

Although no punches were thrown, according to sources who spoke to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, the two men had to be separated after tensions escalated.

"Based on a thorough internal review, nothing was found to warrant disciplinary action for anyone involved," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said.

According to The Athletic's latest report, Sanderson lodged a human resources complaint following a falling out with Juwan Howard over the rehabilitation progress of Howard's injured son. Sanderson took issue with Howard's involvement in overseeing Jace's recovery from a right leg stress fracture, which sparked their heated dispute.

Sanderson has been absent from the team's sidelines for two consecutive games, and his standing with Michigan basketball remains uncertain.