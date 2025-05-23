"It felt right": Serah Williams lauded Geno Auriemma's UConn as a "no-brainer" decision after announcing her commitment

Wisconsin transfer Serah Williams announced her decision to play her final year of eligibility at UConn in late April. In a recent interview, the forward revealed the reason behind choosing the Huskies over other programs that showed interest in signing her.

On Friday, a UConn fan page on Instagram, “storrscentral,” posted an excerpt of Williams’ interview with CT Insider, where she revealed the reason for joining the reigning national champions.

“Obviously, we know who UConn is and, like, what they do. That's like a no-brainer, like, you can Google that, but just really getting to know the people and the environment in which I was going to be around, that was a big stand-out for me. … It felt right,” Williams said.

Williams committed to UConn two days after visiting in late April, signing her letter of intent two days after the commitment. This saw her snub other highly rated programs like LSU and UNC, saying that she loved the vibe at UConn.

Serah Williams had been with the Wisconsin Badgers for three years, and she was an important player on the team all her years there. She led the program in points and rebounds in her sophomore and junior years, averaging 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season.

She earned recognition, earning a spot on the 2023 Big Ten All-Freshman Team. She was also named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, while she was selected for the All-Big Ten Defensive Team and Big Ten First Team as a sophomore.

However, it was time to move, and Williams entered the portal, leaving the best programs on alert immediately.

Serah Williams reveals the reason behind leaving Wisconsin

Despite performing at such a top level individually, Williams could only do so much in a program that was one of the bottom feeders in the Big Ten.

She revealed how March Madness was only a thing she watched, but wanted to finally participate in.

“I was sick and tired of watching March Madness on TV. I wanted to play in it,” Williams told CT Insider. “I just felt like I owed it to myself to be able to at least give myself the chance, the opportunity, to experience the other side of college basketball while I can, like, the winning side of it.”

Serah Williams is expected to bring experience to a UConn frontcourt that was sometimes lacking in experience last season.

