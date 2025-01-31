“It was very fun”: Gilbert Arenas’ son Alijah Arenas shares his experience of watching USC vs UCLA despite Trojans’ loss

Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, knew he needed to get the experience of being at a USC Trojans game before committing to the program. He got his chance this past Monday when the team hosted the UCLA Bruins.

His father Gilbert Arenas uploaded a video of his podcast "Gil's Arena" to YouTube on Thursday. He welcomed Alijah to the show, helping him announce to the world where he will be playing college basketball next season. He chose the Trojans over the likes of Arizona, Kentucky, Louisville, and Kansas.

Alijah reflected on the experience of going to the Bruins-Trojans game on Monday, enjoying the matchup in person on top of spending time with his family. Despite USC suffering the 82-76 loss, his decision couldn't have been easier.

"Seeing the game. It was very fun for me. I was there with my family on that recruiting trip, and...I liked what I saw. So for me, it was pretty easy, you know, picking all the other colleges that recruited me, I was very thankful, and it was very special to me," Alijah Arenas said at the 6:17 mark.

Why Alijah Arenas picked USC

Alijah Arenas going to the USC Trojans is big news for the landscape of college basketball. He has his reasons behind the decision.

"For me, (USC) felt like the best fit," Arenas said on the podcast. "For everybody that supported me on this journey, just helped me see my path. Then going on campus and seeing how USC was, like, it made me special. I talked to the coach, and seeing what I could possibly be, it was amazing for me. I think I could really go and play for USC."

Sixteen games into the 2024-25 season with Chatsworth High School, Arenas is averaging 31.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.2 steals per game on 55% shooting from the field. The team has a 13-7 overall record, having won three of their first four games of league play.

Joining the Trojans for the 2025-26 season, Arenas is viewed as a consensus five-star prospect by recruiting outlets. He has a 98 rating on 247Sports and is ranked as the best shooting guard prospect in the Class of 2025.

