"It gets on my nerves": $1.2M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson "annoyed" by people asking her to choose between hoops & hip-hop

College basketball player and American rapper Flau'jae Johnson has been making waves with her highly anticipated album. The LSU guard averaged 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 50.4% from the field in the 2023-24 season.

Johnson has been making a name for herself both on and off the court. In an interview with Dometi Pongo on MTV, she claimed that she gets annoyed when someone asks her to choose between being a rapper or a basketball player.

In her song "Big 4," Flau'jae Johnson talked about the same topic, rapping:

"Are you gonna rap or be an athlete? If I'm still doing both why you asking me?"

"Like, it gets annoying because, like, they like, which one you gonna do? I'm doing both. Like, do you see me doing both? It's kind of getting on my nerves cause I'm working so hard trying to do both, and you still asking me, am I gonna do one, like, no. Every day I am paying and paying and paying and trying to push this thing through the finish line," Johnson said.

Johnson also stated that she does both basketball and rapping at the highest level.

"Yeah, I think it's natural. I think it's a societal norm, that you do one thing, you get real good at it, and that's your thing. You know, you start to become considered an anomaly when you're different and that's what I am. Cause I do both of them at a high level."

Flau'jae Johnson's dad was her inspiration

Flau'jae Johnson's father, Jason Johnson, was a famous rapper who went by the name Camouflage. He was murdered in a gun violence case before Flau'jae was born, and she is determined to carry his legacy forward.

In the interview, Flau'jae also stated that her inspiration to become a rapper came after she figured out that her father was a rapper.

"Man, I really would listen to my dad,” Johnson said. “Once I figured out my dad was a rapper, I was like, oh yeah, that's what I want to be. I want to be a rapper. I want to make music.”

Managing a career as both a basketball player and a rapper is very tough. However, Flau'jae Johnson has been doing a great job going at it consecutively. She will return to the court with the LSU Tigers next season, and college hoops fans will be eagerly awaiting her performance.

