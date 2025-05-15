“It was a good run Auburn”: College hoops fans react as Tahaad Pettiford impresses in NBA draft combine scrimmage

When Tahaad Pettiford declared for the NBA draft in April, he still maintained his college eligibility, leaving Auburn fans with some hope that he might return for his sophomore year. However, fans have lost hope of having him back after his performance at the NBA draft combine scrimmage.

The guard, who has played only one season with the Tigers, posted 23 points, eight assists and two steals in one game at the scrimmage on Wednesday.

Bleacher Report Hoops shared Pettiford's stats on Instagram, sparking different reactions from fans.

“It was a good run Auburn 😂😂😂,” a fan wrote.

“1 more year 😢,” another fan said.

“Auburn had a great run. TP getting drafted,” someone else wrote.

However, some fans expressed skepticism about the guard's prospects.

“NBA teams gone watch this, see how cold bro is and be like he too small,” one wrote.

“They talkin bout everything but him 🤦🏾‍♂️,” another user wrote.

“If you watched Auburn basketball you know he was held back. If he had the green light he would’ve lit the NCAA up!!” a user chipped in.

College hoops fans react as Tahaad Pettiford impresses in NBA draft combine scrimmage. Credit: IG/@br_hoops and auburnmbb

Pettiford and last season's standout player, Johni Broome, were the two Auburn players among the 75 players invited to the combine. The freshman needed to improve his draft stock at the combine, and he is now on the radar.

Pettiford was one of the Tigers' best players last season despite starting once in his 38 appearances. He averaged 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 22.9 minutes per game.

Tahaad Pettiford reacts to performance at the NBA draft combine scrimmage

In an interview after his performance on Wednesday, Pettiford addressed his goals at the draft combine scrimmage.

“Just wanted to go out there, have fun, and do what I do best,” Pettiford said. “Help my guys get open, help them, create shots and shout out to the help D create shots for myself. Just to show everybody that I’m here, and I’m able to play with the best of the best. I’m ready for the next level.”

The guard is projected to be a mid-to-late first-round pick in the NBA draft, but his latest performance could push him even higher.

