"It would be a great story for Paige": $6.3M star Sabrina Ionescu ditches Oregon for teammate Brenna Stewart's alma mater

Sabrina Ionescu has played a key role in helping the New York Liberty win their first-ever WNBA title during the 2024 season. She also led the Oregon Ducks to reach the Final Four in the 2019 NCAA tournament.

The $6.3M star Ionescu (according to Forbes) has now joined the growing excitement surrounding the upcoming March Madness 2025. During her Monday appearance on CBS Sports, she shared her picks for the men’s and women’s tournaments.

“I mean, on the men’s side, I have Auburn. I’ve just liked them this entire time,” Ionescu said. “And then on the women’s side, I have UConn. I just really want UConn to win. I think it’d be a great story for Paige and Coach Geno there in Connecticut. So those are kind of my two picks that I have, and we’ll see what happens.”

When asked if her pick was influenced by her New York Liberty teammate Breanna Stewart, a UConn alum, Ionescu responded with a smile:

“She’d be really happy knowing that I picked them. She’s always pushing UConn,” Ionescu said.

UConn secures No. 3 spot in final AP Top 25 poll ahead of NCAA tournament

UConn’s women’s basketball team remains at No. 3 in the final Associated Press (AP) Top 25 poll after sweeping the Big East Tournament earlier this month and before the 2025 NCAA tournament.

Paige Bueckers is entering her final NCAA Tournament run, and she will be a key player for the Huskies as they aim for their 12th national championship. Alongside Bueckers, freshman standout Sarah Strong has impressed throughout the season.

The Huskies have held a top 10 position in all 20 weeks of the AP ranking this season. The final AP Poll of the season will be released on April 7, the day after the national championship game in Tampa.

Florida State and Creighton were the only teams to switch places in the final poll, with the Bluejays slipping one spot to No. 23. UConn’s journey begins on Saturday when they host Arkansas State (21-10) in the opening round.

