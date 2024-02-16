"It was hard": Ohio State AD Gene Smith opens up about the tough call to sack Chris Holtmann as Buckeyes' head coach

After struggling in two consecutive seasons, the Ohio State Buckeyes fired head coach Chris Holtmann on Wednesday. Athletic director Gene Smith, who is set to retire this summer, discussed the decision to part ways with the coach, stating:

"It was hard. It’s really hard. When you have good people and you care about the people, then it’s hard. If you don’t have a good person, you really don’t care about the person, it’s easier. When you care about someone like I do, it makes it hard."

Smith shared that he will help incoming athletic director Ross Bjork with the coaching search, noting:

"Yeah I’ve had good communications with Ross along the way here about this issue. Shared with him along the way the decision that had to be made. We’ve talked about process moving forward, and I’ll help him along the way." [h/t On3 Sports]

He discussed the decision at a press conference on Wednesday, adding:

"Our responsibility is to the program, so I just felt at this particular time, with six regular season games left and the Big Ten tournament and whatever the postseason brings, a spark was needed, so yeah, it's about the program in the end, and I have to set aside my personal feelings and just go with what's best."

Chris Holtmann, whose contract was set to run through the 2027-28 season, will receive a buyout of $12.8 million. In seven seasons leading the program, he led the Buckeyes to a 137-86 record and a 67-65 record in Big Ten play.

Who will replace Chris Holtmann as Ohio State Buckeyes head coach?

Associate head coach Jake Diebler will be promoted to the role of interim head coach for the remainder of the season, replacing the recently fired Chris Holtmann. After a four-year playing career for the Valparaiso Beacons, he became a student assistant with his alma mater for one season before becoming their director of basketball operations for the following season.

He received his first gig as an assistant coach ahead of the 2011-12 season, spending two seasons in the role. Diebler spent the following three seasons as a video coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes before joining the Vanderbilt Commodores for three seasons as an assistant coach.

He returned to the Buckeyes as an assistant coach ahead of the 2019-20 season, spending three seasons in the position. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Diebler was promoted to associate head coach.