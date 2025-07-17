“It would just be dumb”: After Paige Bueckers’ departure, KK Arnold chooses Sarah Strong or Ice Brady for “goofing around”

After Paige Bueckers’ departure, the UConn Huskies are keeping the good vibes alive, and guard KK Arnold is doing her part to keep things light.

In an Instagram video posted by Overtime Select, Arnold was asked by top high school prospect Kaleena Smith which teammate she would go live with.

“I ain't gonna lie, all of us are bad," Arnold said on Wednesday. "Like not in that way, but like it would just be like all over the place. I'm gonna say Ice (Brady) or Sarah Strong.”

When asked what they would be doing, Arnold admitted it would not be anything serious.

“I don't know, I just feel like it would just be dumb," Arnold said. "We would just be sitting there laughing, goofing around. It would be pretty entertaining, that's why.”

Arnold, heading into her junior year, has become a key part of the Huskies culture on and off the court. She was named to the 2024 Big East All-Freshman Team and helped UConn win the national title this year.

Brady, now also entering her junior year, has carved out a strong role in the rotation in her first two years. Strong joined the team last season, and has had an immediate impact as a starter. She has lived up to expectations, earning multiple accolades for her performances last season, including the WBCA Freshman of the Year award.

“I'm coming in this year knowing the type of voice I have” – KK Arnold ahead of next season

KK Arnold is ready for a bigger role next season. She spoke to the media in June at Werth Champions Center, where UConn had workouts, and addressed this.

"I've had different roles the past two years," Arnold said, via CT Insider. "So I'm coming in this year knowing the type of voice I have, knowing the underclassmen we have, knowing the ropes, knowing what we want, knowing what coach wants, what we want as a team, and how we need to go about things."

In her debut season, she played 39 games with 33 starts. Arnold averaged 8.9 points, 3.2 assists,and 2.3 steals per game, leading all freshmen in assists and steals.

In her sophomore season, she played 36 games and averaged 5.4 ppg, 2.8 apg and 2.4 rpg.

