"It just didn't fit me": Alabama's Aden Holloway explains why he transferred from Bruce Pearl's Auburn to Nate Oats' squad

We have one of the biggest college basketball games of the regular season happening later on Saturday as the top-ranked Auburn Tigers will be facing the second-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. One of the more intriguing storylines happens to be with sophomore guard Aden Holloway.

Holloway originally signed with the Auburn Tigers and was a solid player for coach Bruce Pearl in the 2023-24 season, starting 26 games. During the offseason, though, he announced on social media that he would be transferring to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Aden Holloway was interviewed on "College GameDay" in a pretaped sit-down interview and explained exactly what went into the decision.

"Crazy it just happened to be Alabama and Auburn. it's just I simply came to Alabama for their play style, their concepts, and their terms and, like, everything just fit my personal game better. As you can see, we both are in this huge game that we get to play [today] number one vs. number two. Auburn's still a great program, it just didn't fit me, like, for my development."

Below is the full "College GameDay" video shared on social media on Saturday.

Aden Holloway has played in all 24 games for the Crimson Tide off the bench for coach Nate Oats. He is averaging 11.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.5 steals in 21.8 minutes per game while having a shooting split of 48.5/42.1/85.3 entering Saturday's game. It will be interesting to see how he does going forward with the Crimson Tide.

Aden Holloway 2025 NBA draft projection

Aden Holloway is one of the most talented guards in college basketball as he has been a legitimate point guard. However, his lack of size is going to be viewed as an issue at the next level as he is 6-foot-1, 180 pounds.

His shooting form is great but the size is going to keep him from being considered a legitimate talent for some general managers. Expect Holloway to be a late second-round draft pick if he declares for the NBA draft.

