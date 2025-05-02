"It looks the same, it feels the same": Sue Bird reflects on Geno Auriemma's enduring UConn legacy

Sue Bird has opened up on Geno Auriemma's incredible legacy at UConn. The former WNBA star heaped praise on her former college coach, who won his record-extending 12th national championship in April.

Bird appeared on the "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae" podcast and reflected on Auriemma's principles and staff that have remained constant during his 40 years at UConn.

"It looks the same, it feels the same," Bird said (8:54). "He still gets, you know, mad after everything, after every turnover, every miss layup, the same reaction.

"Him and his staff, and that staff, by the way, like, Coach Dailey, been there forever, so that's a given. But now, Tonya and Jamelle, who are the assistants now, they were the assistants when I was there. They went off to different places at different times in the last 20 years or so. But, they're now all back. And then, Morgan Valley, I played with. So, it's really like, a lot of the same people, a lot of the same focus. Yeah, I think it's just a new generation of players."

Bird played under Auriemma for four years from 1998 to 2002. UConn won two national championships during that time (in 2000 and 2002).

The Seattle Storm took Bird with the top pick in the 2002 WNBA draft. She spent 21 seasons with the franchise and won four WNBA championships.

Geno Auriemma plans to return to UConn for 2025-26 season

NCAA Womens Basketball: UConn Huskies HC Geno Auriemma - Source: Imagn

Geno Auriemma's UConn crushed South Carolina 82-59 in the national title game last month. After clinching a historic 12th national title with the Huskies, Auriemma confirmed that he had no intentions of retiring.

Auriemma plans to defend UConn's crown without Paige Bueckers, who joined the Dallas Wings in the WNBA. Nonetheless, with Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong and KK Arnold, the Huskies have a solid foundation for next season.

Auriemma is the winningest coach in college basketball history, and he will aim to extend that record next season.

