“It was a lot of expletives": UConn HC Dan Hurley on what he heard from St. John's fan

Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies basketball team is off to a cracking start in the Big East Tournament, beating St. John's Red Storm 95-90 in the semifinal. But the story of the game was the intense clash between Hurley and Red Storm fans.

What began as a war of words between Hurley and legendary coach Rick Pitino, leading to both coaches receiving technicals, turned uglier with fans getting involved. Hurley even tried to have one fan, Tom O'Grady, ejected from the game.

After the game, broadcaster and reporter John Fanta tweeted what coach Hurley heard from the fan in question.

“It was a lot of expletives. And, again, like all you'll see with the camera -- you're not seeing what I'm -- what's in front of me. And I'm probably now the boy who cried wolf because of late game.

"But I promise you if we play Marquette tomorrow night, there will be no incident because those people are incredibly classy fans, and we have incredible respect for them.”

The incident between the two coaches took place early in the first half, with Dan Hurley trying to have the fan removed soon after. During halftime, the coach once again tried to have the fan removed by security.

UConn and Dan Hurley faced a tough battle against St. John's Red Storm

St. John's v Connecticut

As the prohibitive favorite, according to most oddsmakers, for the NCAA March Madness, UConn has consistently been among the best teams in college basketball this season. Against a 20-13 5 seed, they faced a tough battle but eventually came out on top.

Despite his moment with a rival fan, Dan Hurley also mentioned how "fun" the game was for him.

“It lived up to everything that people hoped for with this game tonight – the emotions, the intensity, the shot-making … It was just a fun game to be a part of. So thrilled to get the win and excited to get to the championship (Saturday night).”

For the Huskies, it was the Tristen Newton show, as he scored 25 points, including 20 in the first half. Cam Spencer, too, sizzled from the 3, draining 4-of-5 long-range bombs en route a 20-point outing before his late free throw sealed the deal.

For St. John's, Daniss Jenkins started hot and continued his dominant run, finishing with a game-high 27 points. In their first year of the Rick Pitino era, St. John has had a strong one, with their 90 points the most the UConn defense has given up all year.

With a 30-3 record and a clash against Marquette in the Big East Tournament awaiting, can the Huskies and Dan Hurley continue their dominance through March Madness? Let us know in the comments section below.