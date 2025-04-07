"It makes me sick": Joyce Edwards finds fuel for her fire in NCAA title game defeat to UConn

South Carolina freshman Joyce Edwards was one of the No. 1-seeded Gamecocks best performers in the national championship game against the No. 2-seeded UConn Huskies on Sunday evening. She tallied 10 points, five rebounds and one assist in the 82-59 loss to the Paige Bueckers-led Huskies.

During her postgame news conference, the talented forward talked about what the Gamecocks would do differently to not lose another national championship game.

"We don't wanna feel this again," Joyce Edwards said. "So, we're all gonna work tirelessly. Like literally we're gonna be in the gym all this time so we don't feel this again. 'Cause it makes me sick."

How Joyce Edwards bounced back for natty game

Joyce Edwards has been one of the South Carolina Gamecocks' most influential players this season, but after dropping 22.0 points in their March Madness opener against Tennessee Tech, she struggled. She scored six or less points in the Gamecocks' next three games before dropping a double-double against the Texas Longhorns in the Final Four on Friday.

During her pre-UConn game conference, Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley revealed how Edwards bounced back in time for the natty game against the UConn Huskies.

"I don't want to put that much pressure on her (Edwards), but that's what she's been doing all season long," Staley said.

"When she doesn't get her average, when she doesn't fly around out there, we feel it. ... I thought she took her time. She didn't seem pressed. She uses her athleticism, her strength and her ability to direct line drive. Her game was very lean today, and we love to see that."

Joyce Edwards finished an impressive freshman season as South Carolina's top points scorer, even outshining team stalwarts like Chloe Kitts and MiLaysia Fulwiley. She averaged 12.7 points on 53.5% shooting, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists this season.

During her pregame news conference, Edwards revealed how she regained her form in time for the natty game.

"I feel I was more definitive," Edwards said. "More open-minded, giving what the game gave me, not overthinking, not second-guessing, just going. It's comforting just knowing I was gonna bounce back. It wasn't an if, it was a when. So I'm happy it was (Friday)."

Joyce Edwards backed up her Final Four performance with a strong showing in the national championship game against a sturdy UConn defense and will once again form the bedrock of South Carolina's team next season.

