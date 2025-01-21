"It was masterful": Dawn Staley gives glowing review to her South Carolina team post 101-60 win over Oklahoma

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley praised her team after their dominant 101-60 win over the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday night. Staley couldn't say enough positive things about her squad after the game, including a locker room speech that saw her call the players 'masterful.'

"Masterful job. It was really a great team effort. Really proud of you all. You executed the game plan from minute one to minute forty, and it was masterful."

Staley continued her praise for her team at her postgame presser.

"A lot of coaches have a vision of how they want their teams to play. That was it," Staley said, referring to her team's performance.

Trending

Check out the clips below.

Dawn Staley and South Carolina win again with "heart of a champion" performance

After South Carolina's commanding win over Oklahoma, Dawn Staley reflected on her team's performance, comparing it to the pinnacle of basketball execution.

"Our kids gave it up, like, our kids played hard," Staley said. "Like, every possession, they played hard. They played the way we envisioned... Yes, we gave up 60 points. Yes, we turned the ball over. Yes, [Oklahoma’s Raehan Beers] scores 23 points. But everything in between was like really the heart of a champion on both sides of the basketball."

South Carolina’s offense exploded, scoring over 100 points for the first time this season. Although the Gamecocks had come close multiple times, scoring between 90 and 99 points in six games, their 101-point performance against Oklahoma was their highest since a 103-55 win over Kentucky last season.

Expand Tweet

The victory not only extended South Carolina’s streak of double-digit wins to 12 games but also set a new program record. Nearly every player who saw action contributed to the scoreboard, with five Gamecocks reaching double figures.

Joyce Edwards led the team with 17 points, followed by MiLaysia Fulwiley (15), Tessa Johnson (13), Sania Feagin (12), and Te-Hina Paopao (11). Sania Feagin emphasized the team’s chemistry, noting how one player’s success fuels the entire lineup.

"When one gets hot and then they just assist the other, it just gets everybody involved," Feagin said. "Then we all feel good."

Redshirt freshman Adhel Tac also had a memorable moment, sinking a mid-range jumper while being fouled to push South Carolina past the 100-point mark. Tac followed it up by making the free throw, drawing enthusiastic applause from the home crowd.

Dawn Staley's players shot an impressive 48.1% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, knocking down 10 3-pointers — just one shy of their season high. Their ball movement was equally stellar, with the team racking up a season-high 26 assists, showcasing their unselfish play and offensive efficiency.

Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks next take on No. 5 LSU on Thursday in what's sure to be an explosive matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here