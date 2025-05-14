“It was Nico Harrison’s dream too”: College hoops fans in stitches as Cooper Flagg opens up about his "dream" of playing in the NBA

The Dallas Mavericks moved up 10 spots in the lottery to earn the right to pick Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA draft. The event has created a buzz among basketball fans and even garnered a reaction from star Kyrie Irving.

On Wednesday, ESPN asked Flagg, who is currently participating in the Combine, about his path to the big league. The Duke Blue Devils forward highlighted the rarity and significance of the journey in his response.

"Just tryna enjoy it, I mean I think this whole process, the whole experience - you get to do it one time - and that's something I'm kinda leaning to the last 48 hours," he said.

"I mean this is my dream to be here, to be in these moments, to have these opportunities. So, just tryna enjoy every second of it and soak it all in."

Fans rushed to the comment section, with some poking fun at Cooper Flagg's comments:

"It was Nico Harrison’s dream too," a user wrote.

"We know ESPN, it’s every kids dream 😂," a fan added.

"It was Silvers dream too," another user commented.

Some fans highlighted concerns regarding the Dallas Mavericks' front office:

"He's in the type of situation Melo dreamed of being in with the Pistons, only Nico can ruin it 🤣," a fan wrote.

"Dallas would be the last team I would wanna be apart of after the whole situation with Luka how can you even trust that organization 🧍🏽‍♂️," a user added.

"Just the interview alone cooper wanna be a spur and not Dallas 😂 they gonna ruin him and use him like they did to Luka," a fan commented.

Fans react to Flagg's interview with ESPN | via @espn/ig

Cooper Flagg on Dallas Mavericks' potentially drafting him at No. 1

Cooper Flagg was impressed at the Dallas Mavericks' climb for the rights to the opening pick on June 25. The forward appreciated the opportunity when asked about lacing up for the Mavs.

However, he chose not to let his emotions get the best of him, sharing that he wants to commit to his process and identity first.

"As far as Dallas goes, (they) have some really good pieces, I think it would be a really cool opportunity, he said. "… But I am just trying to take it one day at a time. Wherever I may end up, whatever my role is, I'm just trying to be myself and stay inside myself and just do what I can do."

Cooper Flagg was one of the few CBB players at the McCormick Place Convention Center to witness the lottery firsthand. He was joined by his Duke Blue Devils teammate Kon Knueppel.

