"It was pretty unreal": Lauren Betts shares true feelings on making NCAA Final Four beating Kim Mulkey's LSU

The No. 1 UCLA Bruins, led by Lauren Betts, are aspiring to bring home their program's first-ever national championship in history this year. On Sunday, they defeated Kim Mulkey's No. 3 LSU Tigers 72-65 in their Elite Eight matchup.

Qualifying for her first-ever NCAA Final Four berth, Betts was interviewed on "Sports Center" on ESPN on Wednesday. She was asked about the feeling of being at the helm of the first Bruins squad to make it that far in the postseason while edging out a powerhouse program like LSU.

"I mean, it was pretty unreal," Betts said (0:18). "I think we were all just super happy and super pleased with what we just done. I mean, it kind of felt like a dream come true, obviously, like there was just so much work that went into it. But at the end of the day, you know, we knew that we belonged in a game like that. We knew we were going to win."

For the game against Mulkey's Tigers, Betts dropped 17 points on 7-of-14 overall shooting, seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and a game-high six blocks in 25 minutes of playing time.

Lauren Betts is feeling more confident in her abilities this time around in the national tournament

Later in her interview, Lauren Betts was asked about how different she felt individually this time around compared to last year's March Madness when they only made it to the Sweet 16.

"I think it's my confidence, especially in that leadership role," Betts explained (2:09). "I feel like, that I've just done a really good job of letting people hold me accountable to a certain standard that has just taken kind of that pressure off, that I can just step on the floor and play basketball without feeling scared of what other people are going to say."

The Bruins will face the equally title-hungry UConn Huskies, who are aiming to snap a nine-year national championship drought, on Friday for the chance to play in the winner-take-all game.

