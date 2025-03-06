"It's on my a**... I'd boo myself too": Wes Miller vents frustration after Cincinnati falls to 7-12 in Big 12 conference

Cincinnati coach Wes Miller presided over a 54-49 home loss to the Kansas State Wildcats on Wednesday evening despite leading 25-22 at halftime. The senior night loss to the Wildcats dropped the Bearcats to 17-13 overall and 7-12 in Big 12 conference play.

The home loss to Kansas State dropped Cincinnati to No. 12 on the Big 12 log. The Bearcats' shooting was below par all night as they only managed 11.1% from beyond the arc and 36.8% overall.

During his postgame news conference, Miller showed his frustration at the humiliating loss at home.

“Tonight’s performance was unacceptable," Wes Miller said. The effort tonight was unacceptable. It is on the head coach. I am the leader of this operation. I have to do a better damn job. It is on my a**, that’s the truth of it. That is unacceptable, I’d boo our butts too. I would boo myself too, God damn, that was unacceptable.

"I have never seen that team. I don’t even know who that team was. I apologize for everyone that bought a ticket and watched that, I apologize. You guys should be on my butt, I deserve it. Tonight was unacceptable and it starts with the head coach.”

Wes Miller blames Bearcats' efforts for the loss

Wes Miller's Cincinnati Bearcats started the season with six consecutive wins and have since had an inconsistent season. The Bearcats have lost four of their last six games with their loss in form coming at the worst possible moment ahead of March Madness.

During his postgame news conference after the loss to the Kansas State Wildcats, Miller criticized his players' effort in the game that would have given them a boost in their March Madness bid.

"It's March," Wes Miller said. "Come on, man. We're playing for something. We were playing to try to make the NCAA tournament. I mean, lose? Fine. But lose like that?"

"You live for this as a competitor. You work the whole year to be in March. I don't think I have to motivate competitors to play in March. Are you kidding me? It's March in college basketball. You live for these moments, these opportunities. We control our own destiny. You live for the opportunity to come here and compete tonight and try to show the NCAA tournament why you belong in the field."

The Cincinnati Bearcats only have one regular season game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road remaining. The only salvation for Wes Miller and his team if they hope to make March Madness is a deep run in the Big 12 tournament next week.

