"It’s not anger, but pain": Fans react as Kentucky's Travis Perry makes transfer portal move hours before window closed 

After a solitary season with Kentucky, Travis Perry enters the Transfer Portal to try out a new challenge. The 20-year-old guard made the decision late and entered the portal only hours before it closed.

The 6-foot-1 guard from Eddyville played a bigger role for the Kentucky Wildcats last season than they expected ahead of the campaign. Therefore, the news of his departure from the program left fans in shock as they expressed themselves on social media.

"It's not anger, but pain. Honestly, whoever he plays for will prolly be my number 2 if he runs the point," a passionate fan wrote on Reddit.

"Wishing him all the best. I hope he transfers back for his senior season," another fan reacted.

"Good luck kid. Transfer back in a few years," another user shared.

"Damn that makes be sad but I understand," a Kentucky supporter stated.

"This one hurts," wrote another disheartened fan.

Comment byu/JonLockT5 from discussion inCollegeBasketball Expand Post

Perry came to Kentucky with a great reputation as he ended his high school career as the all-time leading scorer in the state with more than 5,000 points. However, in his freshman season, he only made four starts for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Travis Perry was the 2024 Kentucky Mr. Basketball out of Lyon County

Travis Perry played a role off the bench for John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats last season. He felt at home, being a Kentucky native, and also became a fan favourite in his freshman year in the program.

Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

Therefore, his entry to the portal disappointed the fans who wanted him to grow and succeed as a player while turning up for the Wildcats. However, his move was justified as the 20-year-old saw his minutes diminish as the season progressed.

Travis Perry joined the Kentucky Wildcats with a big reputation as he was Kentucky's Mr. Basketball out of Lyon County. The leading point scorer in high school saw his role expand courtesy of the injuries to the Kentucky backcourt.

Travis played in 31 games but started only three and averaged only 2.7 per game with 31.3% shooting from the field. He did start three straight games during the SEC play and had an average of 8.0 points, 2.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds during that stretch.

However, as the players returned from injuries, Perry saw his minutes diminish and was restricted to a fringe role. He still scored 11 points in Kentucky's SEC Tournament defeat to Alabama.

Now, with plenty of guards on the team, Travis Perry seems to have made the right decision by entering the portal to revive his career somewhere else.

