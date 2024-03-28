"It's only the beginning": $1.8 million NIL-valued Angel Reese has emotional reaction for LSU freshman who left home to realise her basketball dreams

In a heartwarming gesture, Angel Reese took to Instagram to share ESPN's coverage of LSU freshman Aalyah Del Rosario's journey to pursue her basketball dreams.

$1.8 million NIL-valued Reese, (per On3), reposted the story to show her support for her fellow freshman teammate:

"My Big Baby! So proud of you and it's only the beginning!"

Angel Reese's Story LSU v South Carolina

Del Rosario's story was full of struggles. She left her home country (Dominican Republic) to chase her basketball aspirations. She faced immense challenges and sacrifices along the way after leaving her family behind.

Since age 12, she had been living with her uncle in the Bronx. She moved to New Jersey for high school and then did her final two years at a Tennessee boarding School. Subsequently, she enrolled at LSU.

With ESPN Del Rosario shared, "It was hard for me to leave my family behind. But sometimes you have to make those types of sacrifices in order to be somebody in the future."

She also mentioned the language barriers she faced when she first came to America. It was Angelica Velez who helped her polish her English skills and learn things on and off the court.

Del Rosario is one of the best freshman players for LSU this season. Being a 5-star recruit and McDonald's All-American, she is also one of the best players from the Dominican Republic.

Rosario's performance has seen her inclusion in the SEC All-Freshman Team, and she has now made her Sweet Sixteen debut as well.

Also Read: Gabbie Marshall's BF Spencer Touro heaps praise on Iowa star for electrifying performance against WVU: "Made your mark"

Aalyah Del Rosario's Achievements and Stats

LSU v South Carolina

Del Rosario contributed to Team USA's success at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship. She secured a gold medal while averaging 7.3 points, a team-high 7.8 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game.

She was also selected to the USA Women's U19 national team in 2023, but had to pull out later. In her freshman season, she averaged 4.9 points, 3.6 rebounds per game, and an impressive field goal percentage of 54.1%.

Also Read: $1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese breaks silence on receiving criticism during suspension: "They said my GPA was low, I was pregnant"