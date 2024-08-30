“It’s better every year”: Iowa’s Jada Gyamfi and teammates get pumped after receiving heaps of Nike merch

Jada Gyamfi and the rest of the Iowa Hawkeyes roster had an early Christmas, as Nike delivered brand-new gear for the team in preparation for the upcoming college season. Nike is the official apparel sponsor for the Hawkeyes.

The team's Instagram account shared a video of the players rushing onto the basketball court to see their goodies.

"The most 𝓌𝑜𝓃𝒹𝑒𝓇𝒻𝓊𝓁 time of the year 🫶🎁", the caption read.

Jada Gyamfi, an incoming junior, looked extremely excited as new teammate, Lucy Olsen was slowly taking in the scene.

"It gets better every year. It's amazing," Gyamfi said.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the court, freshman Aaliyah Guyton showed off her haul and said:

"Oh, lord. I am stacked. I'm gonna have the most stacked freshman year."

With the departure of Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall, the new Iowa Hawkeyes roster has a tough road ahead in the competitive Big Ten Conference.

Kate Martin thanked Jada Gyamfi for helping her be herself

Kate Martin played a crucial role in the Hawkeyes roster during her five years with the team. Nicknamed, 'The Glue', Martin was the leader who showed strength and tenacity in helping Clark lead Iowa to three Big Ten championships and two NCAA Tournament finals.

During her appearance on Jada Gyamfi's "Fresh Tawk" podcast, Kate Martin credited the forward for being her safe space.

"I love the people who are energy givers, who you see and you don't feel like you have to be on," Martin said.

"You know what I mean, that's how you are for me. Every time I see you I'm like, I just know I'm gonna smile and I can be myself and I can just be free you know? I'm not gonna be drained after hanging out with you.," she added.

Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi forged a strong bond during the two years they spent playing together. However, the forward revealed in an interview with "Talking Hawk with the VandeBergs" that her close friendships with seniors like Martin, Caitlin Clark and Gabbie Marshall may not be for her benefit, now that they have left the team.

"... my freshman year, we got super close and then over the summer coming back and throughout this year, like it really fused into some really strong friendships. Now, I'm like, 'Why did I pick three seniors to be best friends with?'"

While Martin and Clark are in the WNBA, Gabbie Marshall is pursuing her master's degree at the University of North Carolina.

