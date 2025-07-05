"It's such a blessing": Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo shares thoughts following blockbuster game at FIBA AmeriCup 

Notre Dame Fighting Irish star Hannah Hidalgo opted to remain in South Bend after the team was eliminated in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament leading to a mass exodus from South Bend. A few weeks later, Hidalgo was included in Team USA's 12-person roster for the FIBA AmeriCup in Chile.

After a quiet group game against Colombia, Hidalgo who was a Wooden Award finalist last season, put on a show against the Dominican Republic on Friday tallying 17 points, four rebounds and a team-high nine assists in Team USA's 110-44 quarterfinal win.

In a clip posted on Team USA's Instagram page after the game, the Notre Dame star deflected praise on guiding the team to the big win to her teammates.

"It's such a blessing to be in this position," Hidalgo said. "We really set the tone. We played really aggressive. Everybody came out to play so I'm very proud of everybody. Everybody stepped up and anybody can step up on any given day."

Hannah Hidalgo puts Olivia Miles beef behind her for Team USA

Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo formed one of the most lethal back courts in the country as they led the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the AP poll No. 1 rankings in February last year.

Despite falling off towards the end of the season culminating in a Sweet 16 elimination in the Big Dance, it was still a shock when Miles opted to enter the transfer portal and join the TCU Horned Frogs instead of declaring for the WNBA.

After Miles' departure, the duo has allegedly thrown subliminals at each other on social media, with the TCU star first addressing the issue during an Instagram live session in May.

"Yeah, we're fine," Olivia Miles said. "We are perfectly fine, y'all. There is no beef, there is literally no beef. Y'all are creating it out of thin air."

Hidalgo replied to the comments by Miles during an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina.

"It was good for her that she (Miles) addressed it, Hidalgo said. "However, she wanted to address it, it was good for her to address whatever the fan had said. You know, it was her decision. If that's what she thought the best decision for her was, then that's what is best for her."

The tension peaked when the former Notre Dame teammates appeared to have a shouting match outside the tunnel during a preseason game between the Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings. A few weeks later, the duo was named to the 12-person roster for the 2025 AmeriCup.

Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles have put their perceived beef behind them to power Team USA's push for the gold during the FIBA AmeriCup competition that they last won four years ago after being usurped by Brazil in 2023.

