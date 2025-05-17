“It’s close to $200 million”: Mark Pope jokingly discloses Kentucky’s NIL value; explains high ambition for next season

Kentucky coach Mark Pope playfully disclosed the team's NIL value while explaining their lofty aspirations for the 2025-26 college basketball season.

Ad

In a recent media availability session with reporters covering the Wildcats' beat, Pope stated the team's NIL value while elaborating on its goal every year.

"It's close to $200 million," Pope said. "We would like to win at everything like we really would. This is the flagship program in the country. And so I'm fully on board with all of it."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Pope also placed an emphasis on playing the most unforgiving schedule in the toughest conference in the nation — the SEC — and the team's desire to acquire the best players and secure the highest NIL value in the nation.

Per On3's NIL men's basketball database, Kentucky transfer Jayden Quaintance ranks fifth among basketball players in NIL valuation at $1.9 million. He's $100,000 behind fourth-running Donovan Dent of UCLA.

Mark Pope thanked the school officials, led by its president, Eli Capilouto, and athletic director, Mitch Barnhart, for supporting the team in its journey last season. He also expressed his gratitude to the fans and donors, whom he described as the best in the nation.

Ad

In Pope's first season as the Wildcats' coach, the team went 24-12 and made it to the Sweet 16 after beating Troy and Illinois in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky, however, fell to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16, 78-65.

Kentucky snaps up six players from the transfer portal

The Kentucky Wildcats were among the most active teams in the transfer portal, snapping up six players, including five-star forward Jayden Quaintance.

Ad

Playing primarily as a defender, Quaintance had an impressive freshman season with Arizona State, averaging 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game.

However, the 6-foot-9 sustained an ACL tear, sidelining him for the rest of the season. He decided to place his name in the transfer portal and the Wildcats took a chance.

Quaintance had surgery and Mark Pope hopes he'll be fit to play in time for the start of the 2025-26 season in November.

Ad

The Wildcats also secured the commitments of former Tulane wing Kam Williams, Pittsburgh guard Jaland Lowe, Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate, Florida guard Denzel Aberdeen and Miami (Ohio) center Reece Potter.

Among the transfers, Lowe had an excellent 2024-25 season for Pitt, averaging 16.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 5.5 apg and 1.8 spg. He's expected to bring these impressive numbers to Kentucky when he plays for the team in November.

The Wildcats also have three excellent freshman pickups in four-star combo guard Jasper Johnson, 6-foot-11 center Malachi Moreno and 6-11 power forward Andrija Jelavic.

The team is also fortunate to have three returnees, Brandon Garrison, Collin Chandler and Trent Noah, back for next season. It's still hoping that Otega Oweh will change his mind and come back for another year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here