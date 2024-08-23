"It's not even my fault": UConn star Paige Bueckers hilariously confesses to enjoying 'Paige edits' on TikTok

UConn's Paige Bueckers is not only a phenomenal basketball player but also a social media-savvy individual with an engaging personality embracing the growing trend on the internet. Bueckers recently admitted that she often stumbles upon and enjoys various TikTok posts of her edits.

On Thursday, the 6-foot guard joined LSU's Flau'jae Johnson on the "Best of Both Worlds" podcast, where the two talked candidly about various subject matters and their experiences as young hoopers.

When Johnson asked Bueckers if she ever watches fan edits of herself on social media, she could not deny and burst out laughing.

"It's not even my fault, though, 'cause I'll just be scrolling through TikTok and it just shows up on my For You page," Paige Bueckers said. "They see photos I don't even see, I didn't even know there was a picture in there, they got it. ... But they're funny, though. The basketball highlights ones I definitely watch."

Flau'jae Johnson also admitted that she has seen a lot of edits of the UConn star.

"I ain't going to lie, the amount of Paige edits that pop up on my For You page is diabolical. Y'all are sick, oh my god," Johnson said.

Paige Bueckers speaks about her friendship with Flau'jae Johnson

Despite playing for top rival teams in college, Paige Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson have developed a close friendship off the court. On the recent episode of the "Best of Both Worlds" podcast, the two gave answers to fans about how and when they became friends.

"I don't remember a time and place, I just think we just got cool, like, I don't know, I really think we just hit it off at All-Star," Johnson said. "We was vibing at All-Star. Everybody wants to know I was telling them we was at All Star, we was kicking it. When we went live at the WNBA game, they called us Tupac and Eminem."

Paige responded to the comparison by saying:

"It's actually hilarious. I mean, obviously, we're not there yet; we have a long way to go, but like a young Kahleah Copper and Diana Taurasi."

Paige Bueckers and Flau'jae Johnson had a fun coaching showdown at the Overtime Select Takeover last week. In a 5v5 game, the UConn and LSU stars led different teams made up of some of the top young female basketball players in the country, competing against each other. Team Paige defeated Team Flau’jae in a friendly battle.

