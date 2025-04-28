“It’s over for everyone”: College hoops fans approve Howard transfer Blake Harper’s commitment to Creighton

Greg McDermott's Creighton added Howard's Blake Harper to its lineup through the portal on Sunday. The guard announced his decision to On3 and on social media, making him the fifth transfer piece the Jayhawks added this offseason.

The 6-foot-8 standout is coming off a stellar season, averaging 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals on 44.7% shooting. He led the Bison to a 12-20 run in the 2024-25 campaign and won the MEAC Player of the Year award and multiple other conference honors.

Tipton Edits updated the fans about his new home through a post on its IG handle on the same day.

College hoops enthusiasts reacted positively in the comment section, congratulating Creighton and Blake Harper for their alignment:

"Creighton got a good one , boy is nice," a fan wrote.

"It’s over for everyone," a user added.

"Lottery pick. He made the right choice," another fan commented.

More fans joined to hype up the guard and the Jayhawks:

"Creighton be getting some dawgs," a user wrote.

"Bruh 6’8? Oh yeah I like em already!" a fan added.

"Creighton Gonna be real nice next year in Greg's last season," another fan commented.

Fans react to Creighton's newest transfer addition on Instagram

What does Blake Harper bring to Creighton?

Having led Howard in scoring and rebounding, Blake Harper brings the experience of leading a roster, three years of eligibility and more. He established himself as a versatile playmaker last season and can significantly boost Creighton's offense next season.

Harper entered the college circuit as an unranked high school prospect. He logged 12 20+ point games and five 30+ point outings, becoming a star prospect in the portal. Part of his success at the Jayhawks will stem from a leadership role, with his 3-point shooting (40.4%) being the most translatable skillset.

Currently, Creighton's role for Blake Harper is not solidified. However, with the exit of Ryan Kalkbrenner, Jamiya Neal and Steven Ashworth, he will have plenty of opportunities to replicate his freshman year under Greg McDermott.

Harper had the option to land with the LSU Tigers, the Ohio State Buckeyes, or to return to Howard.

