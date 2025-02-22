"It's exhausting, like mentally exhausting": $12 Million worth Dawn Staley gets real on where new venture stands in life achievements

Dawn Staley is known by many as one of the richest coaches in college basketball with a net worth of $12 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. However, her personal ventures in life outside of coaching can be quite taxing on the mental side.

Staley spoke to media in a Friday news conference ahead of the South Carolina Gamecocks' matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores on Feb. 23. One of the questions revolved around the announcement of her first book, "Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother and Life Lessons I learned from All Three."

The book will be available on May 20, taking readers on a journey that explains Staley's journey from growing up in the Philadelphia projects to winning three national championships as well as numerous Olympic Gold Medals for Team USA.

Staley reflected on the creative process of putting all the details in the book together, admitting it was exhausting to go through.

"It forces you to think hard, like it's exhausting, like mentally exhausting, and I don't like to feel that way. I like to be exhausted from playing (rather than) writing the book; it's just I gotta think about a lot of things. Who were the characters that played, and sometimes you lose that and just getting older," Staley said at the 3:06 mark.

"But the good stuff is in it, stuff that I really think, things that were impactful to my life, just starting out, just growing up north, projects everything."

What's next for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks?

Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks continue to display marvelous form as one of the most formidable teams in the country.

South Carolina boasts a 24-3 overall record, going 12-1 after 13 SEC matchups. They currently average 80.7 points on 46.3% shooting from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc, blowing out opponents by a margin of 23.6 points per game.

Joyce Edwards highlights the offense with 13.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.1 steals off the bench. MiLaysia Fulwiley follows suit with 11.6 points and 2.8 rebounds, and Te-Hina Paopao puts up 10.2 points and 2.8 assists, while Chloe Kitts provides 9.3 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Following the contest against Vanderbilt, Dawn Staley and the No. 6 Gamecocks will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Ole Miss Rebels at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion on Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

