College basketball analyst Jeff Goodman slammed Arkansas coach John Calipari for underperforming in his first season as Razorbacks coach despite having the biggest NIL payrolls in the nation.

Goodman talked about Calipari's tenure in Arkansas in Sunday's episode of "Field of 68: After Dark" along with Rob Dauster and John Fanta. They discussed the Razorbacks' latest setback at the hands of Missouri, dropping them to 0-5 in the Southeastern Conference and 11-7 overall.

The veteran analyst recalled his conversation with the former national champion bench tactician, who stated that he won't have a problem with anything written or discussed about him as long as it is factual.

Goodman then chastised the veteran coach for his blunders during the Razorbacks' 0-5 start. He felt Calipari and his staff failed to incorporate in-game adjustments to restore the team's campaign this season.

"It's all factual John, you guys stink right now and you have one of the biggest payrolls in the country (in terms of) NIL," Goodman said (1:27). "And you're one of four high major teams that does not have a conference win and you're hard to watch."

Goodman thinks the Razorbacks are tough to beat on both sides of the floor but he felt they are underperforming. He singled out the way Calipari plays former Florida Atlantic star Johnell Davis.

"I can't believe how bad he makes Johnell Davis look and he's playing DJ Wagner 30 plus minutes," Goodman said. (1:54) "Honestly, I feel bad for him because he has no idea where to get his shots right now and he can't play through his mistakes."

The fifth-year player is underperforming under Calipari, averaging 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists this season. This is down from his 2024 averages of 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in his fourth year with FAU.

Arkansas back home for two crucial games against Georgia, Oklahoma

John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks look to break their five-game losing skid, going back home to the Bud Walton Arena for two crucial games beginning on Thursday. Arkansas will face Georgia (14-4, 2-3) at 9 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs have lost its last two games against No. 6-ranked Tennessee (74-56) and No. 1-ranked Auburn (70-68). They seek to bounce back and climb above the SEC standings if they win against Arkansas.

Then on Saturday, the Razorbacks will host Oklahoma (14-4, 1-4) in an 8:30 p.m. ET encounter. The Sooners hope to stretch their winning streak following their first SEC victory against South Carolina.

Arkansas aims to finally secure a breakthrough win which would keep its hopes alive in the SEC play. Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland have been leading the offense for Arkansas this season with the Kentucky transfer Thiero averaging 16.4 points per game while freshman Fland tallying 15.1 ppg.

They hope to find more support from D.J. Wagner, Johnell Davis and Zvonimir Ivisic before it is too late for them to recover.

Will John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks find their bearings and make a big turnaround in the star-studded SEC? Let us know your insights in the comments section below.

