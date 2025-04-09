"It's my favorite necklace ever": Paige Bueckers talks about her precious possession after winning national championship title

UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers led the Huskies to a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA championship game, winning her first national championship, on Sunday.
The guard was asked about the championship net she wore around her neck on "The Today Show" on Wednesday.
"Yeah, it is my favorite necklace ever, but we gotta give it a little break," Bueckers said.
"The net truly is the most perfect accessory, @paigebueckers! 😂," the "Today Show" posted.
Geno Auriemma's No. 2-seeded Huskies (38-3) defeated the No. 1-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks (35-5) 82-59 to claim the program's 12th NCAA Tournament title, having last won it in 2016.
Paige Bueckers had 17 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd led the charge with impressive performances. Fudd scored 24 points, while Strong had a double-double (24 points, 15 rebounds).
Bueckers is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft after averaging 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 53.4 FG% this season.
UConn's victory was one of the largest point margins (23) in the history of the NCAA championship game.
Paige Bueckers speaks on team bond and national title
Paige Bueckers spoke about winning the national title and how her bond with the team helped them win the NCAA Tournament during the interview.
"I saw on social media, they were saying UConn won based on the power of friendship. It's so accurate," Bueckers said. "Just how much we love each other, how much we're connected, how much we've been through as individuals, as a team, and how much it has bonded us and helped us become national champions. So, I wouldn't trade it for anything."
