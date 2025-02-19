"It's frustrating at times because he's capable of tipping the scales": Dan Hurley wants consistency from Tarris Reed Jr. after big game vs Villanova

UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley was impressed with Tarris Reed Jr.'s performance in Tuesday's 66-59 win over the Villanova Wildcats. The Huskies center has had an up-and-down season, sometimes flourishing and other times struggling to gain momentum.

Against Villanova, Reed played 27 minutes, shooting 6-for-8 for 13 points, along with nine rebounds, three assists, and one block. After the game, Hurley praised his center but also expressed frustration over his nconsistency. The coach believes Reed is capable of delivering similar performances every game.

"That's just what we've been begging for from Tarris," Hurley told reporters (3:17 onwards). "He'd be playing more minutes if he played with that type of force, urgency and life-or-death approach.

"I think he's such a talented guy, but he just doesn't always show up with that mindset. Sometimes, he doesn't play anywhere near that level of urgency, and it's frustrating at times because he's capable of tipping the scales and being a huge difference-maker."

Dan Hurley wants Tarris Reed Jr. to continue with the same mindset from hereon

This season, Tarris Reed Jr. has averaged 9.0 points and 6.8 rebounds on 55.8% shooting. On Tuesday, he surpassed those numbers, which is why Hurley wants him to replicate that level of play in future games.

"Whatever mental state or mindset he had from last night into today when approaching the game, he needs to bottle that up and show up with that type of effort every single time he takes the court," Hurley added. "Now, over the weekend, he's got to be violent and forceful — he can't throttle it down."

For the Huskies, Tuesday's win improved their record to 18-8. Besides Reed's standout performance, forward Liam McNeeley registered 20 points and seven rebounds along with two assists. Guard Solo Ball added 13 points and six assists.

Dan Hurley's squad faces a tough test on Sunday, as they hit the road to take on No. 10 St. John's.

